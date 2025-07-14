Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TCCC Course in Dominican Republic for CP25 [Image 3 of 5]

    TCCC Course in Dominican Republic for CP25

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250717-A-TN407-1033
    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 17, 2025) Chief (select) Hospital Corpsman Arnoldo Pintorleal, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), teaches tactical combat casualty care to Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic members in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 9188316
    VIRIN: 250717-A-TN407-1033
    Resolution: 5258x3505
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCC Course in Dominican Republic for CP25 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    USNAVY
    Continuing Promise
    CP25

