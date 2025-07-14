TCCC Course in Dominican Republic for CP25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250717-A-TN407-1017

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 17, 2025) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Joshua Beard and Chief (select) Hospital Corpsman Arnoldo Pintorleal, both assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), listen to a question from an Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic member in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)