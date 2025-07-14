U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, conducted grounded gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, July 15, 2025. Arming themselves with M240B and M240H 7.62mm medium machine guns, this grounded gunnery showcased their proficiency in the warrior mentality and physicality that defines a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9188136
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-UN317-1016
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|720.18 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldiers conduct Grounded Gunnery [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Hayden Epperley