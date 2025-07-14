1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldiers conduct Grounded Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, conducted grounded gunnery on Fort Hood, Texas, July 15, 2025. Arming themselves with M240B and M240H 7.62mm medium machine guns, this grounded gunnery showcased their proficiency in the warrior mentality and physicality that defines a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)