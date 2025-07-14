Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDNI Bravo Zulu- Commander Awarded Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Caitlin Justesen 

    Naval Intelligence Activity

    The Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence spotlights Commander William Richmond for exemplifying the volunteer spirit by dedicating more than 3,000 volunteer hours as a member of the Annandale Volunteer Fire Department during the past four years.

