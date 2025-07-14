Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25 [Image 7 of 7]

    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 16, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Harry Castillo, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), puts safety glasses on a Dominican patient at a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, July 16, 2025 during Continuing Promise 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

