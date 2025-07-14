Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 16, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Andrea Basurto, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), processes a medical intake form for a Dominican patient at a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 16, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 11:27
    Photo ID: 9188103
    VIRIN: 250716-A-TN407-1075
    Resolution: 5013x3342
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25
    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25
    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25
    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25
    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25
    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25
    Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download