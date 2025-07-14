Dominican Republic Medical Site CP25

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 16, 2025) Hospitalman Patrick Thompson, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts an eye exam on a Dominican patient at a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 16, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 11:27
Photo ID:
|9188101
VIRIN:
|250716-A-TN407-1066
Resolution:
|5808x3872
Size:
|1.26 MB
Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
