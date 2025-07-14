Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Susanna Marquardt Has Graduated from Basic Training on 07/31/2025-1

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Atlanta, GA native, U.S. Civilian Susanna Marquardt has graduated from basic training at DIEGO GARCIA, . Civilian Marquardt is a graduate of Chattahoochee, , . Civilian Marquardt graduated university from Georgia State University, , .

