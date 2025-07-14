U.S.military and Panama’s AERONAVAL, SENAFRONT, and PNP collaborate to plan jungle training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. military, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, Policia Nacional de Panama, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras collaborate to plan jungle training curriculum in Panama City, Panama, on July 15, 2025. During this meeting, a tentative schedule for jungle training was agreed upon, utilizing the combined expertise of jungle survival trainers from both countries. The U.S. has a longstanding bilateral security partnership with Panama that reflects its mutual trust, recognition of, and respect for Panama's sovereignty, and values the commitment of our Panamanian security partners and their steadfast support to regional cooperation against shared threats and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)