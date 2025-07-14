Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.military and Panama's AERONAVAL, SENAFRONT, and PNP collaborate to plan jungle training

    U.S.military and Panama’s AERONAVAL, SENAFRONT, and PNP collaborate to plan jungle training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. military, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, Policia Nacional de Panama, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras collaborate to plan jungle training curriculum in Panama City, Panama, on July 15, 2025. During this meeting, a tentative schedule for jungle training was agreed upon, utilizing the combined expertise of jungle survival trainers from both countries. The U.S. has a longstanding bilateral security partnership with Panama that reflects its mutual trust, recognition of, and respect for Panama's sovereignty, and values the commitment of our Panamanian security partners and their steadfast support to regional cooperation against shared threats and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9187779
    VIRIN: 250715-F-JC347-1117
    Resolution: 7407x4938
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S.military and Panama's AERONAVAL, SENAFRONT, and PNP collaborate to plan jungle training, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Jungle Training
    SENAFRONT
    AERONAVAL
    Panama
    Policia Nacional de Panama

