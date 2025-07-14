Overcast Flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing is parked at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, July 16, 2025. Maintenance Airmen perform regular maintenance to keep the aircraft mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was cropped color edited to enhance the subject)