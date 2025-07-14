Overcast Flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing takes off from the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, July 16, 2025. Pilots and aircrew regularly fly to maintain their flight currency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was cropped and color edited to enhance the subject)