    Overcast Flightline [Image 3 of 5]

    Overcast Flightline

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    An Airman of the 185th Air Refueling Wing stands in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th ARW as Airmen within the tanker test its engines at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, July 16, 2025. Maintenance Airmen perform regular maintenance to keep the aircraft mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was color edited to enhance the subject)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:21
    Photo ID: 9187728
    VIRIN: 250716-Z-KI557-2036
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Overcast Flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Sioux City Iowa
    Maintenance
    Flying
    KC-135 Stratotanker

