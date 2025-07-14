Overcast Flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman of the 185th Air Refueling Wing stands in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th ARW as Airmen within the tanker test its engines at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, July 16, 2025. Maintenance Airmen perform regular maintenance to keep the aircraft mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was color edited to enhance the subject)