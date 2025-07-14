NNSY and Montpelier Project Recognizes Individuals for Achievements in Focus and Finish Initiative for the Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commodore Rear Adm. Kavon “Hak” Hakimzadeh and USS Montpelier (SNN 765) Project Superintendent Michael Harrell recognize USS Montpelier Project Nuclear Zone Manager Brian Goodwin and USS Montpelier Deputy Project Superintendent Matt Caudle are acknowledged for tackling the challenge of directly implementing the "Focus to Finish" pilot program and showing readiness to make adjustments during the execution phase. The "Focus and Finish" pilot initiative consolidates tasks that result in an integration point along with the essential resources to reduce digital delays, transitions, and prolonged waiting periods between the start of tasks. The vessel is receiving significant work such as the replacement of shafts, inspections and maintenance of both internal and external tanks, and the overhaul of key systems including high-pressure air, hydraulics, ventilation, steam, and retractable bow planes. From left to right: Hakimzadeh; Goodwin; Caudle and Harrell. USS Montpelier Project Zone Manager Alex Swanner (not pictured) was also recognized for his role in implementing the “Focus to Finish” pilot program.