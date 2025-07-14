Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Air Rescue Wing, the U.S. Air National Guard 102nd Rescue Squadron, and the 130th Rescue Squadron participate in a cross-unit static display and capability exchange in order to strengthen combined capability during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC enhances interoperability, strengthens our militaries, and demonstrate our collective commitment to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)