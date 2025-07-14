Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to 102nd Rescue Squadron is used for a cross-unit static display and capability exchange during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC enhances interoperability, strengthens our militaries, and demonstrates our collective commitment to maintaining regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)