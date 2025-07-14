Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 102nd and 130th Air Rescue Squadrons are shown a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Air Rescue Wing UH-60J helicopter for a cross-unit static display and capability exchange during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, July 15, 2025. The interaction reinforces REFORPAC’s goal to deepen allied coordination and advance shared security objectives in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)