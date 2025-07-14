Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 102nd and 130th Air Rescue Squadrons are shown a Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Air Rescue Wing UH-60J helicopter for a cross-unit static display and capability exchange during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, July 15, 2025. The interaction reinforces REFORPAC’s goal to deepen allied coordination and advance shared security objectives in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 04:28
    Photo ID: 9187432
    VIRIN: 250717-F-KM882-1080
    Resolution: 5429x3612
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC
    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC
    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC
    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC
    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    JASDF
    102rqs
    130RQS
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download