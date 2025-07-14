Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC [Image 2 of 5]

    Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 102nd and 130th Rescue Squadrons are shown a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Rescue Wing U-125A search-and-rescue coordination aircraft for a cross-unit static display and capability exchange during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, July 15, 2025. Events like this highlight how REFORPAC strengthens combined capability and coordination for real-world contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

