Rescue Squadrons Unite and Strengthen Interoperability During REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 102nd and 130th Rescue Squadrons are shown a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Rescue Wing U-125A search-and-rescue coordination aircraft for a cross-unit static display and capability exchange during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, July 15, 2025. Events like this highlight how REFORPAC strengthens combined capability and coordination for real-world contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)