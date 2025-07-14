Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Weapon Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Weapon Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Fire Controlman Seaman Ethan Guinn, from Houston, conducts maintenance on a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 30, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 02:48
    Photo ID: 9187319
    VIRIN: 250630-N-QV397-2034
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Weapon Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

