Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conduct Weapons Maintenance

From left, Fire Controlman Seaman Ethan Guinn, from Houston, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Chandler Block, from Columbus, Ohio, conduct maintenance on a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 30, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 02:48
|Photo ID:
|9187315
|VIRIN:
|250630-N-QV397-2030
|Resolution:
|4156x2771
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
