    CARAT Thailand 2025 Sports Day [Image 4 of 11]

    CARAT Thailand 2025 Sports Day

    THAILAND

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Thai Navy personnel play basketball during a sports day event for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 15, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 00:35
    Photo ID: 9187089
    VIRIN: 250715-M-FO238-1664
    Resolution: 6685x3760
    Size: 12.77 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Thailand 2025 Sports Day [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

