CARAT Thailand 2025 Sports Day

U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Thai Navy personnel play basketball during a sports day event for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 15, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)