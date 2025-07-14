Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Instucts Tactical Combat Casualty Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Instucts Tactical Combat Casualty Course

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Damian Payment, left, from Denver, teaches Sailors how to apply a tourniquet during a Combat Casualty Care course on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 27, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 22:58
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
