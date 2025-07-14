Curtis Wilbur Sailor Instucts Tactical Combat Casualty Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Allison, Markovic, from Joliet, Illinois, instructs a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 27, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)