Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Allison, Markovic, from Joliet, Illinois, instructs a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 27, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 22:58
|Photo ID:
|9186947
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-QV397-4005
|Resolution:
|3505x2338
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Instucts Tactical Combat Casualty Course [Image 2 of 2], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.