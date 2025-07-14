US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

U.S. and Panamanian special forces members depart a bay after a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo’s UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, provided overhead support during a bilateral simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training between U.S. and Panamanian special forces units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9186804
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-MZ237-1452
|Resolution:
|3786x2519
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
