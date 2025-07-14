Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator looks through binoculars, during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. PANAMAX is a joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly to defend the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 20:46
    Photo ID: 9186803
    VIRIN: 250716-F-MZ237-1136
    Resolution: 5990x3985
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I
    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    SOCSOUTH
    Regional Stability
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download