US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

A U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator looks through binoculars, during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. PANAMAX is a joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly to defend the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 20:46
|Photo ID:
|9186803
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-MZ237-1136
|Resolution:
|5990x3985
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
