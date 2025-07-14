US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators spectate a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. The portion JTF-Bravo is participating in for phase one includes providing hot and cold load training, K-9 familiarization and hoist training, medical evacuation, fast rope insertion and aerial overwatch training with our helicopters and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)