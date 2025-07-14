US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

Two U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators spectate a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. The portion JTF-Bravo is participating in for phase one includes providing hot and cold load training, K-9 familiarization and hoist training, medical evacuation, fast rope insertion and aerial overwatch training with our helicopters and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 20:46
Photo ID:
|9186800
VIRIN:
|250716-F-MZ237-1218
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|3.04 MB
Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
Web Views:
|7
Downloads:
|0
