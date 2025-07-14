Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I [Image 6 of 8]

    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Two U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators spectate a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. The portion JTF-Bravo is participating in for phase one includes providing hot and cold load training, K-9 familiarization and hoist training, medical evacuation, fast rope insertion and aerial overwatch training with our helicopters and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 20:46
    VIRIN: 250716-F-MZ237-1218
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    USSOUTHCOM
    SOCSOUTH
    Regional Stability
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability

