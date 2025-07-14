US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian special forces members clear a rooftop as a U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator observes during a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I is a government of Panama exercise supported by U.S. Southern Command, focused on security of the canal in Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)