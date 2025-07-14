Panamanian special forces members clear a rooftop as a U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator observes during a simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I is a government of Panama exercise supported by U.S. Southern Command, focused on security of the canal in Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9186797
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-MZ237-1394
|Resolution:
|5542x3687
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.