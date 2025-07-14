Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I [Image 2 of 8]

    US NSW, Panamanian special forces conduct VBSS during PANAMAX-Alpha PH I

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Chris Schreerer, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment crew chief, speaks with a U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator during PANAMAX-Alpha Phase I, at Panama City, Panama, July 16, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo’s UH-60 Blackhawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, provided overhead support during a bilateral simulated visit, board, search, and seizure training between U.S. and Panamanian special forces units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    USSOUTHCOM
    SOCSOUTH
    Regional Stability
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability

