Deputy CNRC Visits NTAG PNW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Rick Jarchow, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest Commanding Officer, right, briefs Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, on recruiting projections and goals for NTAG Pacific Northwest during a scheduled visit. Barnes is visiting NTAGs around the country to assess progress and sustain momentum toward the Navy’s fiscal 2025 recruiting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)