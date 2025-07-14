Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    Cmdr. Rick Jarchow, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest Commanding Officer, right, briefs Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, on recruiting projections and goals for NTAG Pacific Northwest during a scheduled visit. Barnes is visiting NTAGs around the country to assess progress and sustain momentum toward the Navy’s fiscal 2025 recruiting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 9185987
    VIRIN: 250611-N-CJ186-1085
    Resolution: 7001x4672
    Size: 673.71 KB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Deputy CNRC Visits NTAG PNW [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

