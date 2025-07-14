Deputy CNRC Visits NTAG PNW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Bradley Albritton, the enlisted programs officer assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, center, delivers a state-of-the-command brief to Rear Adm. Dave Barnes, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, during a scheduled visit. Barnes is visiting NTAGs around the country to assess progress and sustain momentum toward the Navy’s fiscal 2025 recruiting mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)