2025 DoD Warrior Games powerlifting familiarization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Athletes from the Team Army powerlifting group pose for a photo following bench press familiarization as part of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 17, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The powerlifting event is the first event of the DoD Warrior Games and will feature 51 competitors from across the five service teams. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)