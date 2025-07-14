Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators with Leading Edge

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Susan Moriarty 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Makenna Cozza, 87th Medical Group paramedic, uses a training Beretta M9 handgun during electronic simulation training hosted by U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix as part of the Leading Edge course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 26, 2025. Leading Edge is a biannual joint operation training course offered to service members between the ranks of E-4 to E-6 from all military branches to enhance leadership, interoperability, and understanding of each service’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)

    Fort Dix
    87th Medical Group
    leading edge
    Joint-Service Exercise
    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst

