U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Makenna Cozza, 87th Medical Group paramedic, uses a training Beretta M9 handgun during electronic simulation training hosted by U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix as part of the Leading Edge course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 26, 2025. Leading Edge is a biannual joint operation training course offered to service members between the ranks of E-4 to E-6 from all military branches to enhance leadership, interoperability, and understanding of each service’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9185449
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-PE967-5406
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators with Leading Edge, by Susan Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
