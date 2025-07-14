Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RDW 2025: Maintaining Mission-Ready Fuel Facilities

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Alexandra Broughton 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Fuel infrastructure is mission-critical, and managing it demands strategic precision. At the 2025 Requirements Development Workshop, held May 6–8, Jim Works spotlighted the importance of accurate asset classification, documentation, and coordination to secure Defense Logistics Agency funding. Missteps can delay repairs and drain resources. Works urged engineers to master policy, engage stakeholders, and think creatively to keep fuel systems mission-ready.

    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Requirements Development Workshop
    Requirements Development Workshop 2025
    RDW 2025
    Fuels Infrastructure

