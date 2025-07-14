RDW 2025: Maintaining Mission-Ready Fuel Facilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fuel infrastructure is mission-critical, and managing it demands strategic precision. At the 2025 Requirements Development Workshop, held May 6–8, Jim Works spotlighted the importance of accurate asset classification, documentation, and coordination to secure Defense Logistics Agency funding. Missteps can delay repairs and drain resources. Works urged engineers to master policy, engage stakeholders, and think creatively to keep fuel systems mission-ready.