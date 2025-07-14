Captain Newman, Commander, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Visits Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Hurley 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - Capt. Shandra "Mamasan" Newman, Commander of Naval Air Station Pensacola, visited Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola on July 15th, 2025. During her visit, Commander Donald Moaratty Junior, Commanding Officer of NIOC Pensacola, briefed Capt. Newman on NIOC Pensacola's various mission sets.

