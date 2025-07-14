Captain Newman, Commander, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Visits Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pensacola, FL - Capt. Shandra "Mamasan" Newman, Commander of Naval Air Station Pensacola, visited Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola on July 15th, 2025. During her visit, Commander Donald Moaratty Junior, Commanding Officer of NIOC Pensacola, briefed Capt. Newman on NIOC Pensacola's various mission sets.