NAVSUP WSS commander tours Joint Consolidation Point

Rear Adm. Michael York, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander, toured the Joint Consolidation Point at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Wednesday, July 16. The JCP is a critical logistics hub ensuring the efficient delivery of vital supplies to the fleet and allied partners. The commander witnessed firsthand the hard work and dedication of the logistics professionals who keep the supply chain moving.