    NAVSUP WSS commander tours Joint Consolidation Point [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP WSS commander tours Joint Consolidation Point

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Karissa Murdock 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Rear Adm. Michael York, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander, toured the Joint Consolidation Point at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Wednesday, July 16. The JCP is a critical logistics hub ensuring the efficient delivery of vital supplies to the fleet and allied partners. The commander witnessed firsthand the hard work and dedication of the logistics professionals who keep the supply chain moving.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 12:02
    Photo ID: 9185418
    VIRIN: 250716-O-SC076-1281
    Resolution: 3400x2267
    Size: 712.43 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
