2025 DoD Warrior Games powerlifting familiarization Team Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Briana Girard, an athlete for Team Navy, reads her powerlifting event data card as part of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 16, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Powerlifting event staff assisted each athlete measure and record individual bench press rack heights for the upcoming event on July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)