    2025 DoD Warrior Games powerlifting familiarization Team Navy [Image 2 of 6]

    2025 DoD Warrior Games powerlifting familiarization Team Navy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Katelynn Homb, the powerlifting coach for Team Navy, records individual bench press rack heights for the Team Navy powerlifting group as part of the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 16, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Powerlifting event staff assisted each athlete measure and record individual bench press rack heights for the upcoming event on July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:04
    Photo ID: 9185002
    VIRIN: 250716-A-FK859-4783
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 12.96 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games powerlifting familiarization Team Navy [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

