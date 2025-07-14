Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite [Image 3 of 4]

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Then Sgt. Matthew Hahnefeld gives the horns-up approval. The business support specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Poland has been a valued member of the Army team for 29 years, first as a Soldier, then National Guardsman and contractor, and now as an Army civilian employee at Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 04:24
    Photo ID: 9184712
    VIRIN: 250717-A-A4479-2481
    Resolution: 1090x1440
    Size: 238.61 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

