Then Sgt. Matthew Hahnefeld gives the horns-up approval. The business support specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Poland has been a valued member of the Army team for 29 years, first as a Soldier, then National Guardsman and contractor, and now as an Army civilian employee at Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland. (Courtesy photo)
Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite
