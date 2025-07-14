Matthew Hahnefeld, the business support specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, poses for a photo with his two sisters in 2007. Before becoming an Army civilian employee, Hahnefeld was an active-duty Soldier in the infantry and a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief for about nine years, total. He was also an Army contractor for 16 years. (Courtesy photo)
Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite
