Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Matthew Hahnefeld poses for a photo with his wife, Chelsea Hahnefeld. The Army Field Support Battalion-Poland contracting officer representative has been married for eight years and has seven children – four of them are adopted. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 04:24
    Photo ID: 9184710
    VIRIN: 250717-A-A4479-4587
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite
    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite
    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite
    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download