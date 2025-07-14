Matthew Hahnefeld poses for a photo with his wife, Chelsea Hahnefeld. The Army Field Support Battalion-Poland contracting officer representative has been married for eight years and has seven children – four of them are adopted. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9184710
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-A4479-4587
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Soldier, Guardsman, contractor now Army civilian COR at Powidz APS-2 worksite
No keywords found.