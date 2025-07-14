Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shoup conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shoup conducts routine operations

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    FLORES SEA (July 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Robert Glenn, from Columbia, S.C., writes in the lookout log in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while underway in support of Talisman Sabre 2025, July 14. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 9184706
    VIRIN: 250714-N-PV534-1026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shoup conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shoup conducts routine operations
    Shoup conducts routine operations
    Shoup conducts routine operations
    Shoup conducts routine operations
    Shoup conducts routine operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    DDG 86
    CTF70
    CSG-5
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download