Shoup conducts routine operations

FLORES SEA (July 14, 2025) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 1st Class Yongru Li, from Union City, Calif., uses a sextant on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while underway in support of Talisman Sabre 2025, July 14. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9184705
|VIRIN:
|250714-N-PV534-1020
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|UNION CITY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
