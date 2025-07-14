Retail Specialist 3rd Class Jone Varawa from Santa Rosa, California, conducts end-of-the-month inventory in the ship store of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 27, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 03:54
|Photo ID:
|9184703
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-QV397-1002
|Resolution:
|3199x2133
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Inventory [Image 2 of 2], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.