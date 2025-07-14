Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Julian Osorio, from Miami, Florida, left, Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Nicole Blanks, from Jacksonville, Florida, middle and Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Stephon Blake, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ready a hose for a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Indian Ocean, July 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)