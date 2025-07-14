Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Indian Ocean [Image 2 of 6]

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250711-N-CV021-1008
    Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) simulate fighting a fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck in the Indian Ocean, July 11. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

