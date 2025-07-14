Sailors aboard the USS John Finn volunteer at Willing Hearts in Changi, Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250709-N-CV021-1008

Gunner's Mate Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Williams, Jacksonville, Florida, bags lunchboxes at Willing Hearts, Singapore’s leading soup kitchen charity organization, during a port visit with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Changi, Singapore, July 9. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)