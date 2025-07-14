250709-N-CV021-1008
Gunner's Mate Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Williams, Jacksonville, Florida, bags lunchboxes at Willing Hearts, Singapore’s leading soup kitchen charity organization, during a port visit with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Changi, Singapore, July 9. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9184509
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-CV021-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|CHANGI, SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn volunteer at Willing Hearts in Changi, Singapore [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.