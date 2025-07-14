Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipment Park at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown July 14, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9184501
    VIRIN: 250714-A-OK556-2305
    Resolution: 3778x2520
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Equipment Park at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy history
    Wisconsin

